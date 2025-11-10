Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $139.70 Million

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $139.70 million and $33.17 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,835.74 or 0.03608961 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,420 tokens. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,420. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 3,818.03398154 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $30,747.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.