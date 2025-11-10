ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $926.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.63. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

