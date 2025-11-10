27,048 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, New Street Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,396.90. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.94%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

