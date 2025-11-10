Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 27,386 Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of CRK opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.70.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

