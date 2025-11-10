Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,677 GATX Corporation $GATX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 434.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of GATX by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $155.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.20. GATX Corporation has a one year low of $139.44 and a one year high of $178.26.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.75. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,714 shares of company stock worth $2,617,811 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

