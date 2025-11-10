12,602 Shares in Air Lease Corporation $AL Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,776,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 336,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 18,200.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 335,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 333,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 192,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AL opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In related news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,522.64. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,292. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

