WEX Inc. $WEX Stake Reduced by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in WEX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in WEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.92.

NYSE:WEX opened at $145.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $191.43.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. WEX’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

