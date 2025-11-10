Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $748,000 Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Interparfums by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the second quarter worth about $7,001,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interparfums by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Interparfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interparfums by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Interparfums from $168.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

