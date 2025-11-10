Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 620,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,424,000. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 400,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255,554 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,390,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

