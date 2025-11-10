Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after acquiring an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in BlackRock by 29.2% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,303.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,081.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.51. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.