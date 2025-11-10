NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

S Bank Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 8.5% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,401,577 shares of company stock worth $610,228,687 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

