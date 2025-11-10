Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Strategy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Strategy stock opened at $241.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $219.68 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

