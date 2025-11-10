Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stake Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Equinix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

EQIX opened at $824.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $800.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.13. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.