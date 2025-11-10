Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

