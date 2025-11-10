Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,969 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $344,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 259,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

