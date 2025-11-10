iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.9%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

