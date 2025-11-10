184,859 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. $UP Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 197.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 69.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $134,246.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.41. This represents a 19.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $106,779.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 866,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,004.10. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,651 shares of company stock worth $782,320. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

UP stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.50.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

