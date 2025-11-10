Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $132,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $8,019,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $5,766,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $5,622,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP opened at $2.25 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $851.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. New Street Research set a $2.40 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

