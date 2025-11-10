Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,943 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 66.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.58.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0073 dividend. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 17.0%. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

