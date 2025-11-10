Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,943 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 66.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
HudBay Minerals Stock Performance
HudBay Minerals stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.58.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0073 dividend. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 17.0%. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.
HudBay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HudBay Minerals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.