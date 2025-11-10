Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 12,488 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 60.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

