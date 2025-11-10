Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vimeo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.03.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 391.70 and a beta of 2.21. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Vimeo had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

