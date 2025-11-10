Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Matrix Service Company $MTRX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2,026.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Matrix Service from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $29,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,395.22. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.53 on Monday. Matrix Service Company has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.66 million. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

