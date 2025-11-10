Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Target by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:TGT opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.