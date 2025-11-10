Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $179.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Datadog’s FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,313 shares of company stock worth $203,047,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 149.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 124.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

