Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation $HRZN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 55,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 387,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.8%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -197.01%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

