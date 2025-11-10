Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $306.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

