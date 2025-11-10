Wall Street Zen Upgrades Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Shares of CI stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average of $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

