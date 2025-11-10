Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $165,000 Position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at $67,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 5.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 889,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 20.4% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Paulson acquired 34,721,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $312,490,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 70,755,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 35,964,167 shares of company stock worth $321,057,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Trading Down 0.8%

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHC opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Bausch Health Cos Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

