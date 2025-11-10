Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,236.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,634.30. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,905 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 29.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

