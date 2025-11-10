29,160 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,165,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $12,763,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 411,370 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 734,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 391,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 243,002 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 156,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,349.60. The trade was a 5.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

