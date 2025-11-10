Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $329.00 to $499.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Fabrinet was given a new $550.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

