Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 88,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

