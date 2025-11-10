Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,233 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $7,141,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $127,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.26. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.