Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 22.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Up 2.3%

Campbell’s stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.