Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 166.9% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,761,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.