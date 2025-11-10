Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.30. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

