Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.73 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

