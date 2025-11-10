Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 3.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $59,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $360,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $391.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.77 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

