Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE IIF opened at $26.77 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

