Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,008 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Down 5.1%

MQ opened at $4.63 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marqeta news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

