Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,090 TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 454,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $373,869.70. The trade was a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $119.17 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

