Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,283 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 141,776 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 301.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,541 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 128.9% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE EMD opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

