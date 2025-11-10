Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Simulations Plus

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Trading Down 3.3%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.