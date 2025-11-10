Savant Capital LLC Buys 307 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,810,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $326.05 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $292.97 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 223.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

