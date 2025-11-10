Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $310.02 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.24.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

