Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,971 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,411,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $112.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $91.91 and a one year high of $117.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

