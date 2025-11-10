SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $469.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $480.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

