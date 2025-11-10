QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

