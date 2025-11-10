Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

