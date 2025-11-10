Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Insider Sells C$25,480.00 in Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,367,520. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Winsome Resources Limited sold 63,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 74,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$66,305.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00.

Power Metals Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Power Metals stock opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. Power Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$140.14 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

